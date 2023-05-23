Supertech Insolvency: Glimmer Of Hope For Homebuyers

Irreparable injury would be caused to homebuyers if all projects of Supertech Ltd., a real estate major, were made part of the insolvency process, the Supreme Court said. In doing so, the apex court has permitted a first under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by allowing project-wise resolution of the insolvent real estate company.

In an interim ruling, the apex court upheld the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to say that except ‘Eco Village-II’, all other projects of Supertech are to be treated as ongoing projects.

Project-wise resolution is not explicitly contemplated under IBC, Karishma Dodeja, partner at Trilegal, highlighted. However, this is not an unfounded step given the sector we are talking about, she said.

In large real estate projects, lenders appraise and lend on a project-to-project basis, according to Soumitra Majumdar, partner at JSA. So, what the court has permitted appears to be in line with market practice.