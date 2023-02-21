Stock Market Debut: SEBI Proposes To Fill Gaps In Disclosure Of Financial Results

Newly listed entities may get at least 15 days from their stock market debut to submit their quarterly financial results, according to the market regulator’s latest proposals to its Listing Regulations.

The suggestion is prompted by the challenges faced by such companies if they list close to the regulatory timelines for disclosure of financial results. For instance, under the existing framework, the deadline to disclose results for the December quarter is Feb. 14. So, a company listed on Feb. 14 will have zero days to disclose its first results.

"Since the financial results are price-sensitive information, such disclosures immediately after listing may have a large impact on the company’s share price even before the price of its scrip has stabilised post listing," the regulator has pointed out.

And so, it has suggested a gap of at least 15 days between a new listing and the disclosure of the first financial results.

The regulator has also identified a potential misuse of the existing timelines under its Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

A company that lists immediately after the disclosure timeline can get away from including the latest financial results in its offer document by opting to list in a short window soon after such a timeline. To illustrate, a company that lists on Feb. 15 will not be required to include the December quarter results in the listing document. As the next quarter's results are not due till May 30, there is a gap of 104 days between the listing date and the first financial results.

This is not desirable as per SEBI.

According to the regulator, such newly listed companies would be expected to submit their financial results within 15 days of listing or as per the applicable timeline under LoDR, whichever is later. This will ensure that newly listed companies have adequate time to submit their financial results while preventing the misuse of any gap in the regime.

Finally, SEBI has proposed several changes to the timeline available for filling vacancies on the board of directors. In scenarios where the vacancy is intermittent, i.e., because of the death or disqualification of the director, such vacancies shall be filled within three months. However, if the entity is aware of the vacancy in advance, such as through a tenure competition or a change in the designation of an existing director, the vacancy must be filled immediately.

The existing regulations don’t stipulate any timeline for filling vacancies due to intermittent events.