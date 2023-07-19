Steel Cartelisation: Supreme Court Refuses To Transfer Cases From High Courts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a petition by the Competition Commission of India to transfer cases pertaining to an investigation into steel cartelisation from the high courts of Madras and Calcutta to the apex court.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, on behalf of the CCI, argued that there is a possibility that the two high courts might render conflicting opinions on the case, and therefore the cases must be heard by the top court itself.

The court said that the right of the high courts to entertain a writ petition must be respected and that the jurisdiction of the apex court cannot be invoked like this.