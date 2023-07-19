Steel Cartelisation: Supreme Court Refuses To Transfer Cases From High Courts
The top court observed that a High Court's power to entertain a writ petition must be respected.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a petition by the Competition Commission of India to transfer cases pertaining to an investigation into steel cartelisation from the high courts of Madras and Calcutta to the apex court.
Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, on behalf of the CCI, argued that there is a possibility that the two high courts might render conflicting opinions on the case, and therefore the cases must be heard by the top court itself.
The court said that the right of the high courts to entertain a writ petition must be respected and that the jurisdiction of the apex court cannot be invoked like this.
In July 2021, the Madras High Court asked the CCI to look into alleged cartelisation by the steel industries. This was after the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association had alleged that steel companies were exercising control over the supply by causing fake shortages and thereby causing an artificial increase in the price of steel.
After getting the order from the Madras High Court, the competition regulator started its investigation. However, Shyam Steels Industries Ltd. and Agni Steels Pvt. Ltd. went to the high courts to challenge the investigation initiated by the regulator.
The Calcutta High Court refused to grant an interim order in favour of Shyam Steels, saying that it sees no compelling reason to interfere with the investigation of the regulator and that the larger public interest requires the investigation to continue.
The proceeding before the Madras High Court, which has been initiated at the instance of Agni Steels, is still pending.