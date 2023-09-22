SpiceJet Directed To Pay Back Credit Suisse's Arrears

The Supreme Court on Friday directed SpiceJet Ltd. to pay Credit Suisse Group AG $1 million every month for the next six months, in order to clear out its arrears towards the Swiss investment bank.

The court has ordered the airline to deposit $500,000 towards its monthly obligations and an additional $500,000 every month for the next six months to clear out its arrears.

Presently, the outstanding arrears stand at $3 million.

The case will now come up for hearing on Oct. 20.

During the last hearing on Sept. 11, the top court was alarmed to see that SpiceJet was failing to take care of its debt obligations towards the Swiss investment bank.

At the time, the airline had outstanding arrears of about $4 million.

As a result, the court ordered it to deposit $500,000 before Sept. 15, in lieu of its monthly payments. It further asked the airline to put down an additional $1 million towards the defaulted amount.

In compliance with the court directive, SpiceJet completed the payment of $1.5 million on Sept. 14.