SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Dispute: Supreme Court Extends Relief To The Airline

The Supreme Court has granted additional time to SpiceJet Ltd. in a contempt petition by Credit Suisse Group AG against the distressed airline for failing to pay its dues in accordance with a court-approved settlement agreement.

Appearing for Spicejet, senior advocate Shyam Divan said that $5,00,000 has been deposited with the Swiss investment bank every month since April and that a total sum of $2 million has been paid till now.

Divan assured the court that SpiceJet will try to increase the monthly amount of $5,00,000 that it has been paying, but added that it would not be possible to clear the dues in one fell swoop.

Credit Suisse’s counsel submitted that at the time of filing the contempt petition, the outstanding dues were $3.9 million, which has now gone over $4 million because SpiceJet missed paying an installment.

The court will now examine the assurances made by the airline in the third week of August.