SpiceJet Completes Payment Of $1.5 Million Towards Credit Suisse

SpiceJet Ltd., in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court, has made a payment of $1.5 million to Credit Suisse Group AG.

The payment was completed on Sept. 14.

During the last hearing on Sept. 11, the top court expressed dismay over the fact that SpiceJet was failing to take care of its debt obligations towards the Swiss investment bank.

At the time, the airline had outstanding arrears of about $4 million.

Consequently, the court ordered the airline to deposit $500,000 before Sept. 15 as part of its monthly payments. It further asked the airline to deposit an additional $1 million towards the defaulted amount.

The court had iterated that certain "drastic steps" will be taken towards Ajay Singh, chief managing director of SpiceJet, if he failed to comply with this order.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 22.