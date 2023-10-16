SpiceJet And Engine Lease Finance Corporation Aviation Services Reach Agreement Outside Court

SpiceJet Ltd. and Engine Lease Finance Corporation Aviation Services Ltd. have agreed to solve their disagreement without continuing court proceedings before the Delhi High Court. The lessor has said that it would not continue its action against Spicejet to get its one remaining aircraft engine back from the airline.

In the hearing today at Delhi High Court, both sides' lawyers told the court that they had agreed on the terms of the settlement. So, both teams asked for more time, and the Court kindly agreed, setting the next meeting for Feb. 8, 2024.

In the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court granted SpiceJet, a budget airline, time until Oct. 16 to engage in discussions for a resolution with the engine lessor, Engine Lease Finance BV. The court cautioned that if the negotiations fail, it would have to issue an order to prohibit the use of the leased engines.

In the matter at hand, Engine Lease Finance BV went to the Delhi High Court in late September to ask SpiceJet Ltd. to stop using one of its leased engines and give it back. They had leased nine engines to the airline and want the last one back. Justice Sachin Dutta heard the case and seemed likely to agree with the lessor but let SpiceJet present its side.

Previously, even the National Company Law Tribunal disclosed that SpiceJet faced five insolvency petitions, all filed by lessors instead of financial institutions. Consequently, the court recommended that the airline explore the option of settling with the lessors, a move deemed beneficial for SpiceJet.