Social Stock Exchange: SEBI Moots Reducing The Minimum Issue Size

The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed reducing the minimum issue size of non-profit organisations raising funds through social stock exchanges to Rs 50 lakh from the existing Rs 1 crore.

The proposal has been put forward considering the infancy of the SSEs and the lack of awareness around them, the markets regulator said on Tuesday.

Social stock exchanges are platforms that allow non-profit organisations to raise funds for their social initiatives. They came into existence through amendments to various SEBI regulations in 2022 and function as a separate segment of a stock exchange.

Currently, the NSE and BSE have their own segments of social stock exchanges. In this segment, funds are raised through the issue of zero coupons and zero principal instruments to investors for a social purpose.

The present proposals consist of a set of recommendations that will help improve the flexibility of existing SSEs. The recommendations are based on the issues identified by the SEBI advisory committee.

Some of the key proposals are as follows: