Shocker For Debt Funds, Relief Under New Tax Regime 1—Top 5 Changes In Finance Bill, 2023

The government has amended the Finance Bill, 2023, to soften the tax impact on unit holders of REITs and InvITs.

To recap, the bill had proposed that distributions by REITs and InvITs classified as 'repayment of debt' will be taxed in the hands of unitholders effective April 1, 2023. Currently, only distributions in the form of interest, dividends, and rental income are taxed in the hands of the unitholders or investors at the applicable income tax slab.

Now, the government has proposed a change to the Finance Bill, 2023, by providing a formula for calculating the tax implications when distributions are made as 'repayment of debt'. So far, the entire amount classified as 'repayment of debt' has been proposed to be taxed. Now, the proposed change is that only a "specified sum" will be paid, and the amendment to the Finance Bill has provided a formula to determine this amount.