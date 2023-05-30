SEBI's Insider Trading And Unfair Trade Regulations May Soon Have A Baby

Mule accounts. Layering of funds. Encrypted, vanishing communication. Concealed identifies. Untraceable funding arrangements.

These are some of the hurdles that markets regulator SEBI runs into while establishing insider trading or unfair trade practice violations. The legal standard under both these frameworks is circumstantial evidence and preponderance of probability—that is evidence which indicates a high probability of a violation.

But encrypted means of communication and proving suspected entities are connected is increasingly becoming challenging for the regulator.

This challenge may soon lead to an offspring.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed a new framework for unexplained suspicious trading activities.

If implemented in the proposed form, it will make repetitive abnormal gainful trades, around the presence of material non-public information, unlawful. And, in a significant deviation from existing rules against insider trading and unfair trade practices, the burden of proof will be on the accused.