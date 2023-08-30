SEBI's Delisting Proposal: Tax Implications For Investment Holding Companies

In a bid to make the delisting process fair for investment holding companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India—in its latest proposal—has come up with an alternate mechanism for them to delist.

The alternate framework, although welcome, has tax implications for the stakeholders involved, according to experts.

Investment holding companies' primary business is to hold investments in listed or unlisted companies. According to SEBI, these shares are often traded at a discount with respect to their underlying value, as the market considers their shares as long-term investments and doesn't expect them to be traded.

The present delisting regulations don't provide a different mechanism for delisting investment holding companies, forcing them to delist under the reverse book-building framework. As the market price and floor price are not reflective of the intrinsic value of the shares, the process often fails to provide a fair exit for public shareholders. In light of these concerns, SEBI has proposed an alternate framework for delisting such companies.

According to the proposed framework, an IHC may be delisted by swapping the public shareholders' shares in the company for the shares of the underlying listed companies. Subsequently, these shares are extinguished pursuant to a scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.