SEBI Simplifies Norms And Lists Procedure To Access Unclaimed Amounts In REITs, InvITs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India notified a framework that allows unitholders of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts to easily access any unclaimed amounts lying with the trust or, consequently, transferred to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Investors can directly approach the trust to claim such amounts, as per the new framework announced on Wednesday. This will allow investors to make their claims in a streamlined manner with minimum disruptions and is pursuant to amendments approved by the regulator in its September board meeting.

According to the framework, it shall be the duty of the manager of the trust to transfer any amount remaining unpaid to the investor to an Escrow account set up for this purpose with a scheduled commercial bank. The amount should be transferred within seven working days from the expiration of the period within which it was supposed to be paid.

A payment is supposed to be made to the investor within 15 days of the declaration of distribution. Once transferred, investors can claim the amounts as per the internal policy of the trust. It shall be the duty of the manager of the trust to formulate policies and process such claims.

Additionally, they must also appoint a nodal officer to serve as the point of contact for investors, exchanges, and other market infrastructure institutions. The person can be either a director, chief financial officer, company Secretary or compliance officer of the manager.

They should also provide details of any unpaid amount on the website and must also provide a search facility that will allow investors to verify such an amount. The information should be updated monthly, it said.