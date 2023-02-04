SEBI Says It's Committed To Ensuring Market Integrity, Structural Strength

Market regulator SEBI said it is committed to ensuring market integrity and adequate structural strength so that India's financial market continues to run efficiently, transparently, and uninterrupted.

In its statement on Saturday, the SEBI said the Indian financial market, as represented by Sensex and Nifty, has demonstrated ongoing stability and is continuing to function in a transparent, fair and efficient manner.

After governance allegations raised by international short-seller Hindenburg Research against it, the Adani Group companies have seen a sharp fall in stock prices over the last few weeks. The Adani Group has called the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts".