SEBI Says Granular Disclosures For Foreign Portfolio Investors To Take Effect From Nov. 1

FPIs holding more than 50% of their Indian equity assets under management in a single Indian corporate group; FPIs that, individually or along with their investor group, hold more than Rs 25,000 crore of equity AUM in the Indian markets.

The proposals were initially approved by SEBI in its June board meeting.

The enhanced disclosures are aimed at addressing possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding and Takeover Regulations, SEBI said.

However, certain FPIs that have a broad-based, pooled structure with a wide investment base are exempt from the SEBI mandate. This includes government and government-related investors, public retail funds, exchange-traded funds with less than 50% exposure to the Indian market, and entities listed on specified exchanges in the permissible jurisdictions notified by the regulator.

FPIs that are unable to liquidate due to certain statutory restrictions, newly registered FPIs for the first 90 days, and FPIs in the process of winding up are also exempt from complying with the new disclosure regime.