SEBI Relying On Statements Of 'Rogue' Yes Bank, Says Punit Goenka's Counsel

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is relying on the statements of a "rogue" Yes Bank Ltd. to implicate Zee promoter Punit Goenka in the fund diversion case, alleged Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai.

Seervai was arguing for Goenka before the Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday.

"This was the Yes Bank, which had its rogue management still under the control of Mr. Rana Kapoor and his cohorts before he and one or two others were arrested for massive frauds committed and perpetrated on others. This is the Yes Bank we are dealing with, not the new Yes Bank," he said.

He was referring to SEBI's repeated reliance on the letters and statements issued by the bank in its order against Goenka in the fund diversion case.

The markets regulator, in a confirmatory order on Aug. 14, barred Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, from the board of Zee Group entities—namely Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee Media Corp., Zee Studios, and Zee Akaash News Pvt.—as well as any entity created by the merger or demerger of these entities, for diverting a Rs 200 crore fixed deposit of Zee with Yes Bank for the benefit of Zee's associate entities in 2019.

The regulator clarified that it was merely a confirmatory order and that a detailed investigation would be conducted within eight months.

Goenka had appealed the order, saying that the investigation period was too long and unjustified.

SEBI should not exclusively rely on Yes Bank's communications, as the bank is merely trying to save its face, according to Seervai. Yes Bank in a malafide manner and dishonestly used the fixed deposit to square off the debts of associate entities, despite explicit objections from Zee. SEBI failed to take this into consideration as it doesn't fit into its jigsaw puzzle, he argued. It also failed to take into consideration the two letters from Zee, prior to the appropriation that explicitly barred Yes Bank from adjusting the fixed deposit against any loan advanced to its group entities, Seervai said.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also appeared on behalf of Goenka. The order is presumptive and unnecessarily punitive, as Goenka could be found not guilty at a later stage, according to him. This can't be reversed if Goenka is found not guilty to the extent that SEBI is now arguing, he said. At this point, Goenka could be speculatively or hypothetically guilty, but nothing more than that, Singhvi said.

He went on to argue about the authenticity of the transactions entered by Zee. The group is not liable to prove the genuineness of transactions besides the first leg, according to Singhvi. As these transactions were entered into with parties with robust commercial relationships for genuine business purposes, there is no circular diversion of funds as alleged by SEBI, he argued.

Counsels for Goenka have concluded their arguments. SEBI will conclude its arguments on the next date of hearing, which is Sept. 13.