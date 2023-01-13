SEBI Proposes Alternative Eligibility Criteria For Mutual Fund Sponsors

Capital Criteria: The proposed eligibility criteria require newly set up AMC’s to have a minimum net worth of Rs 150 crore as against the existing criteria, which requires Rs 50 crore for a sponsor that meets the profitability criteria and Rs 100 crore for a sponsor that does not meet the profitability criteria.

The present framework requires sponsors to have a positive net worth for at least five years preceding the year of application. Around Rs 100 crore of such net worth shall be liquid until the AMC is able to bring back profits continously for five years.

Lock-In Period: To avoid the eventuality of sponsors withdrawing capital soon after the company is capitalised, a minimum lock-in period of five years is recommended under the proposal. This will prevent ‘license trading’ where non-serious entities sets up mutual funds only to transfer it to another entity.

Contributions Of Human Capital: In order to make good the dearth of track record, the sponsor is expected to contribute significantly to the human resource of the company.

"Total experience of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operation Officer, Chief Regulatory Officer and all the fund managers combined should be at least 30 years," the recommendation said.

The proposal also allows sponsors, who acquire the AMC without the required eligibility, to hold on to the stake in the company by meeting these alternative requirements.