SEBI Proposals For FPIs: Experts Raise Jurisdictional, Enforcement Concerns

Narrow categorisation, operational issues, and jurisdictional challenges are some of the key concerns that experts have raised on the recent SEBI proposals for foreign portfolio investors.

Broadly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India wants to enhance disclosures for certain types of FPIs. To that end, the regulator has proposed a risk-based categorisation.

Sovereign wealth funds and other government-related entities fall into the low-risk category. Pension funds and public retail funds are part of the moderate-risk category. All others fall under the high-risk category.

For the high-risk category, SEBI has proposed disclosure of information about the ownership, economic interest, and control of the FPI at a granular level. This disclosure, according to the proposal, will need to be made by FPIs that have 50% of their investments concentrated in a single corporate group or company, or those who have an overall holding of over Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian market.

The risk-based categorisation is too narrow in the current form, according to Shruti Rajan, partner at Trilegal. Even regulated entities, listed companies which are FPIs, will now fall into a high-risk category, she said.