SEBI Proposal On Market Rumours Can Be Counterproductive, Say Experts

Market regulator SEBI’s proposal for the top 250 listed companies to mandatorily confirm or deny market rumours about them can cause major disruptions for mergers and acquisitions, according to experts.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is seeking to codify the requirement of verification of mainstream media reports that may have a material effect on the listed company.

The language in the proposal is absolute and can cause problems, Umakant Varottil, associate professor at the National University of Singapore, said.

Certain leeway can be provided if the deal is confidential or the negotiation is incomplete, Varottil said, citing examples from international cases, in a webinar organised by the law firm Resolut Partners.

According to Hetal Dalal, president at the proxy advisory firm IiAS, the regulator’s intent is understandable and this might force market participants to tighten the way and manner in which information is disseminated.

That said, the way the proposal currently reads can create complications, Dalal said.

She highlighted the example of the recent news of a mineral water company’s acquisition. The selling party admitted to a TV channel that it’s selling but the buyer didn’t. The parties to the transaction itself can use the media to bump up the price and start a bidding war, she said.