SEBI Proposal: Brokers May Soon Be Expected To Detect, Prevent Fraud

Stock brokers must set up a strong surveillance system to detect and prevent fraud or market abuse, the market regulator has proposed in a consultation paper.

To ensure prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed an institutional framework for stock brokers.

The SEBI paper observes that when it comes to the growth and well-being of the securities market and the protection of investors' interests, brokers play a crucial role. Currently, there are no specific rules that require brokers to implement appropriate safety measures to make sure that the securities market is secure and safe.

Fraud and other forms of market abuse distort information, threaten market integrity, and erode investor trust in the securities market. Therefore, the market regulator has proposed an institutional framework for brokers to make sure that specific mechanisms are in place for identification and prevention of fraud or market abuse.

A committee on Fair Market Conduct was constituted in 2017 to address the issues related to market manipulation and fraud, insider trading, etc. The committee had also recommended that certain mechanisms must exist to prevent market abuse or fraud.

Basis the committee’s inputs, SEBI has now proposed some changes at the institutional level, so that fraud and market abuse can be detected and averted by the stock brokers themselves.



Here are the key proposals in SEBI's consultation paper: