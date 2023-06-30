SEBI Penalises Zee Entertainment’s Promoter For Violating Disclosure Norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has levied a penalty of Rs 4 lakh on Cyquator Media Services Pvt. for flouting insider trading and takeover regulations in the scrip of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

SEBI had conducted an investigation into the scrip of Zee to ascertain any possible violations by Cyquator Media, a promoter of Zee, during the period beginning from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 26, 2019.

The market regulator found that Cyquator had made delayed disclosures with respect to the creation, invocation, and sale of pledges to Zee during the investigation period.

According to the regulations, disclosure requirements for transactions in April were triggered on April 10, 2019. However, Cyquator disclosed the entire transaction to Zee on June 7, 2019, which was a clear failure to comply with the requirements.

With respect to the pledges invoked by it on May 7 and 8, Cyquator had delayed disclosing these transactions to the regulator on time as well. The transactions involved a total of 1,58,94,950 shares, and the pledge was created in a series of 41 transactions spanning from July 5, 2017, to Jan. 25, 2019. Cyquator committed a delay in compliance in seven instances out of the 41 transactions.

The regulator noted that insider trading and takeover regulations are meant to ensure timely dissemination of material and price-sensitive information to enable investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

The penalty has to be remitted within 45 days of the order.