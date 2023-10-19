SEBI Issues Revised Borrowing Norms For Large Corporates, Introduces Flexibility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday issued a framework revising its borrowing requirements for companies recognised as large corporates.

Besides revising the existing threshold to be recognised as an LC, the new framework also introduces an incentive-based system for compliance, as opposed to the present penalty-based one.

The framework is in line with its proposals in August and the subsequent decision taken by the regulator in its September board meeting.

At present, companies recognised as LCs are expected to raise at least 25% of their incremental borrowings in a financial year through the issue of debt securities. Any shortfall can attract a penalty of 0.2%. This faced criticism from stakeholders, as raising funds through banks is cheaper than raising them through listed securities. Considering the industry feedback, the regulator decided to revise its borrowing requirements for LCs.

According to the new framework, an entity with an outstanding long-term borrowing of Rs 1,000 crore or more would be classified as a large corporation. This revises the present requirement of Rs 100 crore and above.

These entities, according to the new framework, would still be expected to raise 25% of their incremental borrowings through debt securities, but rather than complying with the requirement in a financial year, they can meet the requirement over three years.

At the end of the third year, if the entity crosses the required threshold of borrowing, it will be incentivised with reduced listing fees and a reduced contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund. However, if the borrowing falls below the threshold, it will be similarly disincentivised with an additional contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund.

It will be the responsibility of stock exchanges to prepare a list of entities that can be classified as large corporates, based on the financial results of the companies. They shall also be liable to calculate the incentives and disincentives and communicate the same to the entity within two months of the end of the financial year.

This framework will come into force on April 1, 2024, for LCs following April–March as their financial year, and on Jan. 1, 2024, for those LCs following January–December as their financial year.