SEBI Goes After Bigprofitbuzz, Directs It To Refund Investors

The securities market regulator cracked down on the proprietor of Bigprofitbuzz for providing investment advisory services through its website, Bigprofitbuzz.com, without the requisite SEBI registration.

SEBI further directed the owner on Tuesday to refund any money received from investors with respect to its unregistered advisory services within three months.

According to the regulator, the owner, named Jitender, has been providing investment advisory services since 2015 through his website without the necessary registrations.

He made buy-or-sell recommendations to his clients through his website as well as through SMS for consideration. However, after multiple notices from the markets regulator in 2015 and 2016, he registered himself as a research analyst with SEBI in 2016.

Even after obtaining the registration, he continued to render his services as an investment advisor when the law only allowed him to provide the services of a research analyst.

However, according to Jitender, he was only providing such services as were allowed for research analysts. As giving buy-or-sell recommendations is part of the function of a research analyst, at no point did he violate the investment advisors regulations, he said.

However, the regulator found no merit in the arguments put forward by Jitender. According to it, unlike an investment advisor, a research analyst doesn't consider the risk profile of its clients before making recommendations.

The recommendations also need to be part of a research report to be considered research analyst services. In the present case, he has not produced any material to prove that his recommendation was accompanied by a research report and is therefore in violation of investment advisor regulations, SEBI said.