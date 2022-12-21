SEBI Empowers Debenture Holders

With a view to protect the interest of debenture holders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved changes to its regulations for non- convertible securities.

If the issuer of listed debt securities defaults, its board of directors will have to induct a nominee director of the debenture trustee. Necessary modifications will have to be made to the Articles of Association of the company to facilitate this. It will also require changes in the debenture trust deed, SEBI said.

This move is aimed at protecting bondholders who may not always have the same leverage that institutional banks have vis-a-vis borrowers in default, said Shilpa Ahluwalia, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co.