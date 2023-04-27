SEBI Bars Six Individuals From Market For Stock Manipulation Through Telegram

Market regulator SEBI barred six individuals on Wednesday from the securities market in a case involving stock manipulation through social media platform Telegram.

The regulator also imposed a penalty of Rs 5.68 crore on the individuals, which is double the unlawful gain accrued to them.

According to the regulator, through a scheme of ‘scalping’, which is a variation of the pump and dump scheme, the administrators of a telegram channel called ‘@bullrun2017’ misled its followers of around 50,000. Under this scheme, they purchased stocks before making buy recommendations on their Telegram channel, only to sell them later at increased prices.

They further misled their followers by falsely representing themselves as research analysts when they had no educational background in the securities market.

The regulator had initiated a probe into the actions of several Telegram channels after receiving complaints from July to October of 2021. The individuals were given an opportunity to explain why they shouldn’t be asked to disgorge the unlawful gains of nearly Rs 3 crore earned by them in Jan 2022. The opportunity for a personal hearing was also given to them.