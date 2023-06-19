SEBI Bars IIFL Securities From Taking New Clients For Two Years

Market regulator SEBI has found that IIFL Securities misused and mixed client funds and has hence barred the brokerage from taking on new clients for two years.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India carried out several investigations against IIFL Securities between 2001 and 2017 to examine if the brokerage adhered to the rules on segregation of funds and securities of clients.

The investigation led SEBI to conclude four violations by IIFL, namely: