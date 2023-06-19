SEBI Bars IIFL Securities From Taking New Clients For Two Years
Market regulator finds misuse and mixing of client funds from April 1, 2011 to Jan. 31, 2017.
Market regulator SEBI has found that IIFL Securities misused and mixed client funds and has hence barred the brokerage from taking on new clients for two years.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India carried out several investigations against IIFL Securities between 2001 and 2017 to examine if the brokerage adhered to the rules on segregation of funds and securities of clients.
The investigation led SEBI to conclude four violations by IIFL, namely:
Failure to appropriately nomenclate clients’ bank accounts.
Mixing of its own funds with clients’ funds and use of those mixed funds for its own use.
Misuse of funds by clients with credit balances for the benefit of clients with debit balances.
Misuse of funds by clients with credit balances for settlement of proprietary trades.
In its order, SEBI highlighted that IIFL didn’t assign its accounts appropriate nomenclature. It was mixing clients’ funds with its own funds before using those mixed funds for its own proprietary usage. And finally, it was funding trades of its debit balance clients by using funds from its credit balance clients.
In doing so, during the period of April 1, 2011 to Jan. 31, 2017, it violated the regulator's circular and regulations for stock brokers.
However, since 2017, IIFL Securities has demonstrated its attempts to atone itself by correcting its wrongdoings and has shown that the violations have not continued as of now, as the order has noted. No misuse of clients' funds or mixing of clients' funds with their own funds has been observed since March 2017. And so, the regulator has refrained from cancelling IIFL Securities' broker certificate, saying such an action would be too disproportionate a punishment.