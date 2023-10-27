SEBI Again Extends Suspension Of Derivatives Trade In 7 Agri Commodities For 1 Year

These directions were applicable for one year. In December last year, the suspension was again extended for one more year till Dec. 20.

Last year, the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) had urged the government and SEBI to allow exchanges to resume trading in these seven agricultural derivatives contracts.

The association had stated that prolonged bans are detrimental to the Indian commodity market ecosystem and severely dent the perception regarding India's ease of doing business environment.