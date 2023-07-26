Schneider Electric To Relist On A National Exchange

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd. withdrew its appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday, paving the way for a listing on a national exchange.

The tribunal accepted the withdrawal application and directed the company to comply with the SEBI order to either relist or delist within six months. The company's lawyers have informed the exchange that Schneider will opt to relist on a national bourse.

Schneider had approached the appellate tribunal against a 2021 order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The regulator had directed it to either delist by following the reverse bookbuilding process or list on a national exchange.