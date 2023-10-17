Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live Updates: CJI Says Sexual Orientation Can't Restrict Right To Union
Catch all the live updates on the Supreme Court's same-sex marriage verdict here.
Justice Kaul Broadly Agrees With CJI's Judgment
Justice SK Kaul said he broadly agrees with CJI's judgment.
Non-heterosexual unions are entitled to protection under the constitution.
The right to form unions is a right available to all under Articles 19 and 21.
Non-heterosexual unions and heterosexual unions should be considered two sides of the same coin--both in terms of union and in terms of the rights conferred.
There is a need for separate anti-discrimination laws.
Right To Enter A Union Can't Be Restricted Based On Sexual Orientation: CJI
The right to enter into a union cannot be restricted basis a person's sexual orientation, rules CJI Chandrachud.
Transgender, intersex persons have a right to marry under existing laws, he said.
Queerness A Natural Phenomenon Known Since Long: CJI
Queerness is a natural phenomenon known to the country since a long time, says CJI.
Marriage has attained significance since the state grants benefits to a married couple.
The constitution does not recognise the right to marry as a fundamental right. However, other aspects associated with marriage relate to various fundamental rights.
Governments Must Protect Queer Community: CJI
CJI Chandrachud directs governments to make sure that the queer community is not discriminated against
Ensure that treatments offered by doctors to such communities such as hormonal therapy are stopped.
Government under the mental health act must make guidelines for the mental health of queer community.
When a police complaint is filed that a couple is queer, they shall conduct a preliminary enquiry.
If a person is an adult and is in an consensual relationship. The investigation must stand closed.
No person should be forced to undergo hormonal therapy or sterilisation.
Good Or Bad Parenting Not Linked To Parents' Sexuality: CJI
The law cannot make an assumption on good or bad parenting on the basis of parents' sexuality, says CJI.
Placing a child in a stable family is in the interest of the child.
Merely because a marriage is regulated by law, it cannot be inferred that law grants stability to the marriage.
There is no single form of a stable household. There is no merit in the claim that only a heterosexual couple can foster a stable household.
Since the state has not conferred adoption rights on homosexual couples, this reinforces the disadvantage faced by the queer community.
An adopted child is the legitimate child of the adopting couple. All the benefits available to an adopted child of a married couple will also be available to an adopted child of an unmarried couple.
Right To Choose Life Partner Grounded In Right To Life: CJI
CJI Chandrachud said humans are unique in many aspects. "Our ability to feel love for one another makes us human."
We have an innate need to be seen. As humans we seek companionship. These relationships can take many forms.
These relationships that nurture us are important.
The right to choose a partner is grounded in Art 19(1)e.
Life partners live together, merge their families, support one and another, etc.
Therefore, right to choose a life partner is also grounded in Art 21--Right to Life