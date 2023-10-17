Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live Updates: CJI Says Sexual Orientation Can't Restrict Right To Union

BQPrimeLaw & PolicySame-Sex Marriage Verdict Live Updates: CJI Says Sexual Orientation Can't Restrict Right To Union
Catch all the live updates on the Supreme Court's same-sex marriage verdict here.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The LGBT flag. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/‏@OnAirWithRick)
Justice Kaul Broadly Agrees With CJI's Judgment

Justice SK Kaul said he broadly agrees with CJI's judgment.

  • Non-heterosexual unions are entitled to protection under the constitution.

  • The right to form unions is a right available to all under Articles 19 and 21.

  • Non-heterosexual unions and heterosexual unions should be considered two sides of the same coin--both in terms of union and in terms of the rights conferred.

  • There is a need for separate anti-discrimination laws.

Right To Enter A Union Can't Be Restricted Based On Sexual Orientation: CJI

The right to enter into a union cannot be restricted basis a person's sexual orientation, rules CJI Chandrachud.

Transgender, intersex persons have a right to marry under existing laws, he said.


Queerness A Natural Phenomenon Known Since Long: CJI

Queerness is a natural phenomenon known to the country since a long time, says CJI.

  • Marriage has attained significance since the state grants benefits to a married couple.

  • The constitution does not recognise the right to marry as a fundamental right. However, other aspects associated with marriage relate to various fundamental rights.

Governments Must Protect Queer Community: CJI

CJI Chandrachud directs governments to make sure that the queer community is not discriminated against

  • Ensure that treatments offered by doctors to such communities such as hormonal therapy are stopped.

  • Government under the mental health act must make guidelines for the mental health of queer community.

  • When a police complaint is filed that a couple is queer, they shall conduct a preliminary enquiry.

  • If a person is an adult and is in an consensual relationship. The investigation must stand closed.

  • No person should be forced to undergo hormonal therapy or sterilisation.

Good Or Bad Parenting Not Linked To Parents' Sexuality: CJI

The law cannot make an assumption on good or bad parenting on the basis of parents' sexuality, says CJI.

  • Placing a child in a stable family is in the interest of the child.

  • Merely because a marriage is regulated by law, it cannot be inferred that law grants stability to the marriage.

  • There is no single form of a stable household. There is no merit in the claim that only a heterosexual couple can foster a stable household.

  • Since the state has not conferred adoption rights on homosexual couples, this reinforces the disadvantage faced by the queer community.

  • An adopted child is the legitimate child of the adopting couple. All the benefits available to an adopted child of a married couple will also be available to an adopted child of an unmarried couple.


Right To Choose Life Partner Grounded In Right To Life: CJI

CJI Chandrachud said humans are unique in many aspects. "Our ability to feel love for one another makes us human."

  • We have an innate need to be seen. As humans we seek companionship. These relationships can take many forms.

  • These relationships that nurture us are important.

  • The right to choose a partner is grounded in Art 19(1)e.

  • Life partners live together, merge their families, support one and another, etc.

  • Therefore, right to choose a life partner is also grounded in Art 21--Right to Life




