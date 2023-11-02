Same-Sex Marriage Ruling: Review Petition Filed, Terming It 'Facially Erroneous'

The Supreme Court of India had recently refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Calling the decision ‘facially erroneous’, a petition has now been moved before the top court, calling for a review of its judgement.

After recognising the discrimination faced by the queer community and still denying them relief on the ground that it is in the domain of the legislature to take such measures is an abdication of its duties under the Constitution, the petition states.

Noting the court's interpretation of the Special Marriage Act in a manner that prohibits same-sex couples from entering into the union of marriage, the plea contends that it is a clear case of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, which violates both Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.