Same-Sex Marriage Hearings: The Story So Far — Day 4

As many as nine petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriage were filed across various high courts, including the Delhi High Court.

The Union government filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court in February 2021 opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriage, saying that the sexual relationship of same-sex individuals is not comparable with the Indian family unit of a biological man as husband and a biological woman as wife.

In November 2022, the Union government sought to transfer all pending petitions to the Supreme Court.

On December 6, 2022, a gay couple approached the Supreme Court for the recognition of its marriage. Notice was issued on December 14 seeking a reply from the Union government.

On January 6, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, transferred all pending petitions pertaining to the matter to the Supreme Court.

On March 13, the three-judge Bench termed the matter of constitutional importance, referring it to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

On March 24, a group of 21 retired high court judges issued a public statement urging “conscious members of the society”, including the petitioners, to refrain from pursuing the issue of same-sex marriage at the Supreme Court in the interest of Indian society and culture.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has opposed the adoption of children by same-sex couples, saying that it would endanger children’s lives. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on the other hand, has supported such adoption, stating that no empirical data exists to suggest that homosexual couples are unfit to raise a child.

Various state governments, including those of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have sought intervention in these petitions. The Supreme Court has not impleaded them as parties yet.