Same-Sex Marriage Hearings: The Story So Far — Day 4
We're only asking for a workable interpretation of the Special Marriage Act, said Advocate Menaka Guruswamy for the petitioners.
On April 18, a Supreme Court Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, began hearing a batch of petitions in Supriyo@Supriya Chakraborty versus Union of India & Ors, which claim the right to marriage for same-sex couples in India.
Read detailed coverage only on Day 4 here.
What Were The Preliminary Issues Raised In The Petitions?
Legal recognition of same-sex marriage.
Constitutional validity of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969, which define marriage through gendered terminology
Whether the right to same-sex marriage flows from the right to dignity, personal autonomy and self-identification, located at the heart of gender identity by the Supreme Court in National Legal Services Authority versus Union of India (2014), and the decriminalisation of same-sex relations by the Supreme Court in Navtej Singh Johar versus Union of India (2018).
Some Noteworthy Developments Leading Up To The Hearings
As many as nine petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriage were filed across various high courts, including the Delhi High Court.
The Union government filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court in February 2021 opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriage, saying that the sexual relationship of same-sex individuals is not comparable with the Indian family unit of a biological man as husband and a biological woman as wife.
In November 2022, the Union government sought to transfer all pending petitions to the Supreme Court.
On December 6, 2022, a gay couple approached the Supreme Court for the recognition of its marriage. Notice was issued on December 14 seeking a reply from the Union government.
On January 6, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, transferred all pending petitions pertaining to the matter to the Supreme Court.
On March 13, the three-judge Bench termed the matter of constitutional importance, referring it to a five-judge Constitution Bench.
On March 24, a group of 21 retired high court judges issued a public statement urging “conscious members of the society”, including the petitioners, to refrain from pursuing the issue of same-sex marriage at the Supreme Court in the interest of Indian society and culture.
The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has opposed the adoption of children by same-sex couples, saying that it would endanger children’s lives. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on the other hand, has supported such adoption, stating that no empirical data exists to suggest that homosexual couples are unfit to raise a child.
Various state governments, including those of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have sought intervention in these petitions. The Supreme Court has not impleaded them as parties yet.
The Union government filed preliminary objections against the petitions, as per which same-sex marriage is as an “urban elitist” phenomenon, and that the Supreme Court should first decide whether it could legislate to create a “separate socio-legal institution of marriage” between persons not contemplated for the marriage rights under existing law. It had earlier, via an affidavit, opposed the petitions at the Supreme Court arguing that marriage ‘necessarily and inevitably’ presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex.
What Has Transpired In The Hearings?
Highlights
The hearing began on an acrimonious note when Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court he would have to see if the Union government wants to participate in the proceedings or not. This happened after the court refused to entertain the government’s preliminary objections that the Parliament is the proper forum for this matter.
The court decided to adopt an incremental approach and limit its canvas to accommodating gender-neutral situations in the Special Marriage Act.
CJI Dr Chandrachud and Solicitor General Mehta found themselves on the opposite sides of the argument on the concept of biological determination of gender. Mehta argued it is not a question of notion, while the CJI cautioned against such a binary approach.
Who said what
Senior advocate Dr Abhishekh Manu Singhvi (for the petitioners): “[Homosexual persons] can [no longer go to] jail. The second step has to be affirmative, which is the recognition of the[ir] right to marriage.”
Senior advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy (for the petitioners): “Marriage is not just a question of dignity. It is also a bouquet of rights.”
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi (for the respondent): “Love, affection and care are just one part of the heterosexual union … they are not [its core].”
Highlights
Mehta informed the court that the Union government has filed a fresh affidavit seeking all states and Union territories to be made parties.
Against the claim of the Union government that non-heterosexual marriage is an urban, elitist concept, the court observed that no data has been put on record to prove this contention.
The court asked the petitioners to suggest how other people on the spectrum (of LGBTQIA++) would be accommodated upon the prospective changes in the Special Marriage Act.
Who said what
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi (for the petitioners): “Our [subcontinental] morality was far more advanced. Not Victorian. Not stereotyped.”
Senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan (for the petitioners, after giving examples of the adversity some of the transgender petitioners have had to overcome): “[For non-heterosexuality] to be branded as urban elitist shows absolute lack of grace [on the part of the State].”
Senior advocate Jayna Kothari (for the petitioners): “Akkai Padmashali … is a well-known trans activist. At the age of 15, she was thrown out of her house. She had to drop out of school. She was on the street… To say that they are elitists…! These are totally poor, working-class backgrounds.”
Highlights
The age conundrum under the Special Marriage Act if the terms ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ are changed to ‘person’ as the legislation contemplates different minimum marital ages for men and women comes up.
The court says that by decriminalising homosexuality, it has necessarily contemplated homosexual couples being in a stable, ‘marriage-like’ relationship.
According to the court, the requirement of the thirty-day notice period under the Special Marriage Act is patriarchal and invasive.
Who said what
CJI Dr Chandrachud: “[The] law [has] progressed sufficiently to contemplate that the existence of binary gender may … not [be] necessary for the definition of marriage.”
CJI Dr Chandrachud (on the argument that homosexual couples are not fit parents): “What happens to a child when, in a heterosexual marriage, an alcoholic father comes and thrashes the wife every night?”
Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran (for the petitioners): “I represent … a Dalit woman … and her partner … [who] is a baker. She is the baker that [former Supreme Court judge] Justice Vivian Bose refers to when he [wrote] that the Constitution is for the butcher, the baker and the candle-maker.”
A feisty long weekend
There was a break in the hearings over an extended weekend. On Thursday, the CJI had informed the litigants that the court would take a break from the case on Friday to attend to other “urgent court matters“.
Over the weekend, Justices S.K. Kaul and S. Ravindra Bhat became indisposed, the former due to a minor fall and the latter because of COVID.
Over the weekend, the Bar Council of India unanimously passed a resolution cautioning that any decision by the Supreme Court in the batch of petitions on recognition of same-sex marriage may prove harmful to future generation as “99.9 percent of the people” in India are opposed to it.
On Monday, the All-Delhi Bar Association joined the chorus to oppose the day-to-day hearing about recognition of same-sex marriage.
The hearings resumed only on Tuesday in a hybrid mode, with the two indisposed Justices attending virtually.
Highlights
The court told the petitioners that the Parliament has the power to interfere with the limited canvas of accommodating gender-neutral situations under the Special Marriage Act.
The court made a crucial observation that casting a positive affirmation on the State may not always necessarily mean the creation of a law.
The court informed the petitioners that reading the gender-neutral situations under the Special Marriage Act means personal laws also have to be changed.
Who said what
Senior advocate Anand Grover (for the petitioners): “The origins of these people [same-sex couples who are compelled to run away from their family] are [in] the small towns. They are not from Kolkata and Delhi. They are from very small towns. They come to the capital city where the high court is because they need protection.”
Advocate Jayna Kothari (for the petitioners): “Our families give us not only love and care but also psychological and economic support. Can we not have a right to have our families recognised?”
Senior Advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy (for the petitioners): “We are not asking for anything special today. We [are] only asking for a workable interpretation of the Special Marriage Act.”
Gursimran Kaur Bakshi is a staff writer at The Leaflet.
This article was originally published in The Leaflet.