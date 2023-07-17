Sahara Life Case: Supreme Court Overturns SAT Stay On Transfer Of Policy Liabilities

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned an order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal that had stayed the IRDAI's decision to transfer the policy liabilities of Sahara India Life Insurance Co. to SBI Life Insurance Co.

The top court has directed the tribunal to hear the case on Aug. 3 and decide it afresh.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka observed that even after repeated opportunities, Sahara India has failed to bring back the Rs 78 crore it owes to its policyholders.

Arguing for the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that, as an insurer, Sahara should be happy that its liabilities are being transferred to another company.

But this insistence by Sahara that it will not part with its insurance policies is because many of its policies might be in the names of fake people, Mehta said.