Remain Courteous: Delhi High Court Tells BharatPe, Former MD Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court on Monday advised payment app BharatPe and its estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover to be courteous to each other, even after their fall out.

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing BharatPe’s lawsuit against Grover, its former MD, and his family members to restrain them from making allegedly defamatory statements, blamed social media for “bringing us down to this level” and asked the counsel for the parties to accordingly “advise” their respective clients.