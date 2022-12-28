Regulatory Overhaul To Enforcement: Key Decisions By SEBI In 2022

Big names like Chitra Ramakrishna, former CEO of the National Stock Exchange; Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank Ltd., ex-billionaire Anil Ambani, and Bombay Dyeing Group's Wadias came in the line of SEBI's enforcement fire.

After a six-year-long investigation, SEBI concluded that there were governance lapses in the way Ramakrishna ran NSE. Kapoor was levied Rs 2 crore penalty for allegedly suppressing material facts, manipulation and misselling of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds. Ambani got barred from the capital markets on allegations of siphoning off funds. And Nusli Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia, too, are facing a two-year ban for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial statements.

In a first for a credit rating agency, Brickwork Ratings lost its registration on account of critical lapses in its functioning. Despite the interim relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Brickwork is still barred from onboarding new clients until the end of proceedings.

The regulator faced setbacks as well, with SAT and the Supreme Court overturning several of its decisions. The apex court dismissed SEBI's order in PC Jeweller's case saying that only circumstantial evidence such as trading pattern, without establishing possession and communication of unpublished price-sensitive information, cannot be enough to bring insider trading charges.

In Abhijith Ranjan case, the top court held that motive on the part of the insider to seek profits is an essential precondition for a successful insider trading charge.

SAT also dismissed regulatory action in many cases, including against Bhushan Steel for disclosure lapses; Lyka Labs in GDR manipulation case; the high profile WhatsApp leak matter; and stayed the order against the Wadias.