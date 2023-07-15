Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court Against Gujarat HC Order In Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court's rejection for a stay means the Congress leader remains disqualified as a Member of Parliament.

In March, Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

The criminal defamation case was filed by Purnesh Ishwarbhai Modi, a Gujarat MLA, accusing Gandhi of insulting the entire OBC community by likening them to fugitives like Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi while speaking at Kolar in 2019.

"How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?", was the remark which landed the congress leader in trouble.

Following his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as an MP for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, which prohibits MPs from holding office if they are convicted for two years or more.