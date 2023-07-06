Punit Goenka Is Not The Company, Merger With Sony Shouldn't Be Held Up, Says Zee

Market regulator SEBI's order against Punit Goenka shouldn't be the reason to hold up the company's merger with Sony Pictures, Senior Advocate Janak Dwarkadas told the National Company Law Tribunal while arguing for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

"The scheme shouldn't be held up just because Goenka could be held unfit subsequently," Dwarkadas submitted before the NCLT on Thursday.

Zee's proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt., also known as Sony Pictures, has been impacted by SEBI's June 12 order against Goenka, who is the company's chief executive officer. He has been barred from holding directorial positions in any listed entity.

According to the regulator, Goenka, along with his father Subhash Chandra, was allegedly responsible for misappropriating Rs 200 crore of Zee's fixed deposit with Yes Bank Ltd. for the benefit of associate entities. The matter is on appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which had reserved its order last month.