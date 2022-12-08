Priority Distribution By AIFs: What's SEBI's Problem?

In a recent directive to alternative investment funds, market regulator SEBI requested that the industry stop treating investors differently when it comes to sharing losses.

Some AIFs have adopted a distribution waterfall, known as the priority distribution model, that allows a class of investors to share loss more than pro rata to their holdings when compared to other investors, according to the regulator.

AIFs, which have adopted this model, have been asked to pause fresh commitments and investments until SEBI takes a view on the matter.

Priority distribution can be best explained by looking at the amount, return and investment horizon of different classes of investors, according to Siddharth Shah, senior partner at Khaitan and Co.

Say there is one class that has a relatively lower appetite for risk but is willing to compromise and cap its return. Versus another set of investors, who may be willing to take a higher risk by deferring their return in favour of the other class with the expectation of potentially a higher return, Shah said.