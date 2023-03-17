Phone Manufacturers Say Users Want Our Apps, Google Tells NCLAT

Google LLC. told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday that it needed to show that there is a denial of market access to other market players and that being "big" alone is not a ground for alleging abusive conduct.

The search engine company has been found guilty by the CCI of abusing its market dominance in the Android mobile device ecosystem and the online search market. The regulator fined the global tech giant Rs 1,377 crore and ordered it to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive behaviour.

While making final arguments before the NCLAT on Friday, senior advocate Arun Kathpalia, appearing on behalf of Google, said that the purpose of the inquiry should have been to show that a dominant player was indulging in unfair market practices and whether this conduct had effects which were anti-competitive. But the competition regulator's entire case was built on how big Google is without going into the analysis of the effects, the counsel said.

The Supreme Court has denied the tech major any relief against the competition regulator's findings.

Alleging that there was lack of inquiry in the commission’s findings, Kathpalia said that the tech giant is being accused of imposing unfair conditions under the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement.

However, no smartphone manufacturer is saying that the pre-installation of apps under this agreement is prejudicial to their interests. Instead, they are saying that the users of devices actually want these apps, he said.