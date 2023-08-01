PayPal's Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Raises Questions For Amazon And Google Pay

U.S. multinational PayPal's Indian subsidiary has been directed to comply with the requirements of the anti-money laundering laws by the Delhi High Court.

This means that PayPal will now be required to comply with the reporting entity obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, including maintaining records of all transactions and verifying the identities of its clients.

The high court noted that a "payment system" under PMLA will include all the elements of a transaction flowing between two parties. In saying so, the court rejected PayPal’s contention that it's not a payment system operator or reporting entity under the Payment and Settlement System Act, 2007 (PSS Act), and so it did not fall under PMLA.

The court has essentially said that an entity like PayPal that is not really accessing funds may not be considered a payment system under the PSS Act but still be considered so under the PMLA, Astha Srivastava, a senior member at Ikigai Law, said.

To come to this conclusion, the high court examined the scope and applicability of the Payment and Settlement System Act (PSS Act) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It pointed out that the PMLA is a special statute that deals with money laundering, while the PSS Act is a regulatory law that deals with Online Gateway Service providers to protect consumers and merchants. The high court interpreted Section 2(1)(rb) of the PMLA, which defines "payment systems," in a way that supports its legislative objectives.