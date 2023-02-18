Parliamentary Panel Flags Non-Utilisation Of E-Court Facilities

In the same meeting, concerns were flagged against prevalent vacancies across government departments, particularly in the positions of notary public, and the delay in filling up judicial positions. MPs also demanded to know details about the conviction rate in CBI cases, the process by which investigating officers are chosen for handling sensitive cases, and how the government was planning to fill up vacancies in the Staff Selection Commission.



Also, it was suggested to the government by the panel that the National Judicial Academy, which trains judges, could also be used for the training of lawyers to increase adaptability to laws that keep evolving. The government is expected to respond to the committee in the coming days.



According to people aware of the matter, the panel, citing its findings from recent tours, said in high courts across the North Eastern states, there were concerns regarding crumbling infrastructure due to a lack of funds and that even in the court halls in Imphal, Guwahati, and Agartala, the toilets were in a dilapidated condition. Houses of judges in these states also need renovation, and toilets specifically for women need to be built in district courts, it was pointed out.