Online Gaming: What Does The New Law Say?

In its effort to ban wagering and other harmful practices on online gaming platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Thursday, notified its final rules for the online gaming sector. A draft regulation for the same was issued in January 2023.

The new regulations that emphasise self-regulation attempt to define online gaming and permit online gaming for real money. The regulation, however, requires the online gaming industry to prepare an adequate framework to define what’s permissible and not permissible where the game involves real money.

The rules also include detailed KYC procedures for checking the identities of players and ways to deal with addiction and other problems that can be caused by online gaming platforms.

Here are some of the key highlights of the new rule: