Online Gaming Rules: Experts Call for Clarity On Wagering, Harm

Even after a detailed consultative process, the recently notified rules for the online gaming industry have several gaps that could create challenges for such platforms. The new rules codify the draft proposal for self-regulation by registered bodies and stringent knowledge of your customers requirements. But leave concepts like wagering and harm to interpretation.

The online gaming industry has been allowed to establish self-regulatory bodies for oversight. The SRBs will be allowed to make a distinction between permissible online real-money games and games that involve ‘wagering on the outcome'.

While the latter has been specifically barred, the rules do not provide clarity as to what constitutes wagering and have left it to the discretion of these SRBs. This could create complications for games that involve even a minimal level of chance, according to experts.

The legislature hasn't clearly spelled out whether or not a deposit or investment to play online real money games involving a minimal element of chance will also be considered wagering or not, says Gaurav Bhalla, partner at Ahlawat and Associates.