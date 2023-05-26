Online Gaming: Cloud Still Hangs Over Tax On Incentives, Small-Value Wins

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued guidelines and clarifications earlier this week regarding how the 30% tax rate would apply to net winnings arising from online games.

The rules, however, not allayed concerns about the tax treatment of small-value wins and bonuses.

The new provisions will widen the tax net, and even treat bonuses and incentives as winnings from online games. Platforms also anticipate significant investment in user education and facilitating the tax deducted at source.