Odisha Train Crash: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Judicial Probe Of Railways' Safety Measures

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court against the backdrop of India’s deadliest train crash in nearly three decades. The accident has killed more than 280 people and left hundreds more injured.

The PIL calls for setting up an expert commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The expert panel should analyse and review the current risks and safety parameters in the railway system and suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening railway safety mechanisms, it said.

It has also been requested that the expert commission conclude its probe into the Odisha train crash and submit its report to the apex court within two months.

The petition has sought guidelines to be issued for the implementation of an Automatic Train Protection System called ‘Kavach’ with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

Kavach is an SOS feature to control trains in emergency situations. By automatically applying brakes when necessary, the system ensures better control over train speed and prevents potential accidents.