NSE Co-Location Scam: SAT Sets Aside Rs 624 Crore Disgorgement Order Against NSE

The National Stock Exchange didn't indulge in any unethical acts, nor did it unjustly enrich itself, the Securities Appellate Tribunal said on Monday while setting aside the market regulator's April 2019 order.

"The direction to disgorge must be in relation to any transaction or activity which is in contravention of the provisions of the SEBI Act or its regulations. The directions to disgorge can be done when its found to be engaged in illegal acts, and not necessarily in every case should a direction to disgorge be passed, because some provisions of the Act have not been adhered to," SAT held.

However, the tribunal directed the NSE to pay Rs 100 crore towards SEBI's investor protection fund for its failure on the due diligence front.

The appellate tribunal also set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India's disgorgement order against Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain.

"Directions to disgorge 25% of salary from Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishnan is set aside. The direction prohibiting Chitra Ramakrishna from associating with any listed company or market infrastructure institution, or any other market intermediary for five years is also set aside and substituted for a period undergone by them," SAT held.

In April 2019, SEBI ordered the NSE to disgorge Rs 624.89 crore with 12% interest p.a. from April 2014 towards SEBI’s Investor Protection and Education Fund. It had concluded that NSE violated Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporation Regulations. It had also ordered similar punishment for two of the exchange’s former leaders, Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna.