NCLT Reserves Order In Zee-Sony Merger Matter

The National Company Law Tribunal reserved its order, on Monday, in the matter concerning the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt.—also known as Sony Pictures. The court has heard objections from several Essel Group creditors.

Zee and Sony had agreed to merge their businesses in December 2021. They had also obtained the requisite permissions from the NSE, BSE, and other sectoral regulators—such as the Competition Commission of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India—before approaching the tribunal for sanctioning the merger. It had come to a halt at NCLT following objections raised by several creditors of Essel Group against the non-compete clause added into the scheme.

According to the scheme, Essel Mauritius—an Essel Group entity—will receive a non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore from Sony Group entity SPE Mauritius in consideration for Subhash Chandra's right to compete against the merged entity. According to the creditors, this clause is a scheme to defraud the creditors and round-trip the amount that should have ideally accumulated to Chandra.

As Chandra has given personal guarantees to several of these creditors, any amount accrued to him could have been useful in paying off the debts. By diverting it to a third party, the scheme is essentially depriving Chandra's creditors of any claim to such an amount.

Axis Finance Ltd., JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank Ltd., Imax Corp., and IDBI Trusteeship Ltd. are entities that have objected to the scheme.