NCLAT Suspends Its Judgement In Finolex Matter After Supreme Court's Order For Enquiry

It further said: "In view of the order of Supreme Court it is imperative for us to pass an order for Suspending the Judgment of this court dated 13.10.2023 till this Appellate Tribunal is duly apprised of the fact that the result of the AGM has been declared or subject to order/direction passed by the Supreme Court." The Supreme Court on Friday directed the NCLAT chairperson to conduct an enquiry and submit a report by Monday, over an allegation that one of its benches delivered an order without following the top court's directions.