NCLAT Sets Aside Plea Against CCI's Rs 873-Crore Penalty On UBL, Other Beer Makers

Referring to the batch of petitions moved by the beer makers before the CCI seeking reduction in penalty, the NCLAT said: "Lesser penalty application is like an admission of guilt in a cartel."

"Once they have admitted their involvement in an application filed under Section 46 read with Regulation 5, they were only entitled to question the imposition of penalty," said the two-member bench comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Mishra.