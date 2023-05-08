Music Composers Win A 13-Year Battle Against Radio Broadcasters

In 2011, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court held that authors of original literary and musical works on sound recordings cannot interfere with the rights of the owners of such recordings to broadcast them to the public. This included the right to broadcast through radio stations.

Then, in 2020, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board fixed rates of royalties to be paid to authors for using their sound recordings for public broadcast.

Soon after, the broadcasters appealed the IPAB decision, saying the royalties should be fixed as per the provisions of Section 31D of the Copyright Act. The provision says royalties are to be paid in accordance with the territorial coverage of the broadcaster and the duration for which that musical work would be used.

However, the IPAB was dissolved soon after, and the power to deal with such cases came to the Delhi High Court under its Intellectual Property Division.

The IPRS used an entity called ‘AirCheck’, which revealed that a large number of songs belonging to their repertoire were played by radio stations, which prompted the suit before the Bombay High Court.