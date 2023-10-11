Money Bill, AMU Minority Status: Key Matters That The Apex Court Will Hear On Oct. 12

Usually, a bill needs approval from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to become law. However, a money bill can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha doesn't have the authority to change or reject such bills.

A money bill, according to Article 110 of the Constitution, is a proposed law that deals with specific matters mentioned in Article 110 (1)(a) to (g). These matters include taxation, government borrowing, and using money from the Consolidated Fund of India. Article 110(1)(g) also allows for anything related to these specified matters to be considered a money bill.

In this matter, it was initially held that the Aadhaar Bill would qualify as a money bill. However, in his opposing opinion, Justice Chandrachud highlighted the word 'only' in Article 110(1) and argued that the principle of 'pith and substance', which is used to determine the scope of legislative entries, shouldn't be used when deciding if a bill qualifies as a 'Money Bill'.

In 2019, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in a case involving the South Indian Bank, said that the previous Aadhaar judgement didn't thoroughly discuss the importance of the word 'only' in Article 110(1) of the Constitution.

To address this issue, a larger bench of seven judges was set to examine the meaning and impact of the word 'only' in Article 110(1).