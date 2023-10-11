Money Bill, AMU Minority Status: Key Matters That The Apex Court Will Hear On Oct. 12
The seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear these six matters on Thursday.
The Supreme Court will complete the initial preparations for six cases involving seven-judge benches on Oct. 12.
The cases cover various topics such as categorising laws as 'Money Bills', determining Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, examining the balance between freedom of the press and legislative privileges, re-distributing quotas within Scheduled Caste reservations, and assessing the authority of state legislatures to impose extra taxes.
Here are the key matters that will be heard:
1) Money Bill Issue
Usually, a bill needs approval from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to become law. However, a money bill can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha doesn't have the authority to change or reject such bills.
A money bill, according to Article 110 of the Constitution, is a proposed law that deals with specific matters mentioned in Article 110 (1)(a) to (g). These matters include taxation, government borrowing, and using money from the Consolidated Fund of India. Article 110(1)(g) also allows for anything related to these specified matters to be considered a money bill.
In this matter, it was initially held that the Aadhaar Bill would qualify as a money bill. However, in his opposing opinion, Justice Chandrachud highlighted the word 'only' in Article 110(1) and argued that the principle of 'pith and substance', which is used to determine the scope of legislative entries, shouldn't be used when deciding if a bill qualifies as a 'Money Bill'.
In 2019, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in a case involving the South Indian Bank, said that the previous Aadhaar judgement didn't thoroughly discuss the importance of the word 'only' in Article 110(1) of the Constitution.
To address this issue, a larger bench of seven judges was set to examine the meaning and impact of the word 'only' in Article 110(1).
2) Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status
The Allahabad High Court, in 2006, removed Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, which meant it was no longer considered a minority institution. The court relied on a 1967 judgement, Azeez Basha, which stated that the right to set up and manage educational institutions as a minority would only apply if those institutions were truly "established" by that minority.
Since AMU was legally created by a law passed by the Central Legislature in 1920, it was ruled that AMU couldn't be considered a minority institution.
The decision was challenged by the UPA government and AMU, but the appeal was withdrawn in 2016.
The issue of minority status for AMU was then, in 2019, referred to a Constitution bench of seven judges.
3) Balance Between Freedom Of The Press And Legislative Privileges
In the matter at hand, in 2003, a group of journalists, including N. Ravi, went to the Supreme Court because the Tamil Nadu Assembly had ordered the arrest of journalists. They were accused of breaking the rules of the assembly and showing disrespect. This order came from K. Kalimuthu, the speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly at the time, after an article was published in The Hindu that mentioned the Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.
While the arrests were halted by the apex court in 2003, the matter was referred to a larger seven-judge Constitutional bench in 2004.
This happened because in two previous similar cases, the judgements were conflicting. While one of the judgements favoured the freedom of the press, the other favoured parliamentary privileges.
4) Re-Distributing Quotas Within Scheduled Caste Reservations
This case dates back to 2010. Here, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that a part of the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006, is not allowed.
This part, known as Section 4(5), gives special preference to Balmikis and Mazbhi Sikhs in public service jobs under the Scheduled Caste category. The state of Punjab disagreed with this decision and brought the case to court.
Since the decision of the high court in this case was based on the EV Chinnaiah vs. State of Andhra Pradesh case, the state of Punjab contended that the said case was not directly related to this case.
In the EV Chinnaiah case, the apex court held that dividing Scheduled Castes into smaller groups is against the Constitution. Then, the state argued that even EV Chinnaiah should be reconsidered by a seven-judge bench.
5) Power Of The Speaker In A Legislative Assembly
This matter calls for a rethink of the Speaker’s powers as stipulated in the Nabam Rabia judgment. The main thing that the larger bench will figure out is if, when someone says they want to remove the Speaker from the Assembly, does that stop the Speaker from deciding if some lawmakers did something wrong according to the Constitution's rules.
That is, whether serving notice of an intent to propose a resolution for the Speaker's removal impedes the Speaker's capacity to adjudicate disqualification petitions in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
6) Assessing State Legislatures' Authority To Impose Extra Taxes
This case relates to the challenge to the validity of Section 5A of the Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947, which imposes an additional charge (surcharge) on dealers whose annual turnover exceeds a certain limit.
The Supreme Court previously supported a provision like this, but it was contended that the old provision was about a specific part of the Constitution. It has been said that the surcharge was like a sales tax and, therefore, something the state government could control.
However, in another case (India Cement Ltd. vs. State of T.N.), a different group of seven judges said that a fee on the money paid for digging land wasn't a tax on the land itself but on the money paid. So, the new case has been referred to a seven-judge panel to decide if it is okay to add an extra charge on top of the regular sales tax.