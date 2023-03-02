Adani-Hindenburg Case: Meet The Supreme Court-Appointed Committee
The panel includes former top court judge AM Sapre, OP Bhat, JP Devadhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekharan Sundaresan.
Former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre, tasked to oversee a probe into the recent Adani Group share crash and other regulatory aspects for stock markets, hails from Madhya Pradesh and was elevated to the top court on Aug. 13, 2014. He served till Aug. 27, 2019.
The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to set up a six-member committee headed by Sapre to conduct the probe and asked the panel to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months.
Besides the former apex court judge, the other members of the panel will be OP Bhat, retired Bombay High Court judge JP Devadhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekharan Sundaresan.
Sapre, 68, was initially appointed a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Oct. 25, 1999 and served there till Feb. 10, 2010. He was then transferred to the Rajasthan High Court, where he remained till March 22, 2013.
He was made the chief justice of the Manipur High Court on March 23, 2013 and remained there till Oct. 18, 2023. Sapre was then appointed the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court, where he served till Aug. 12, 2014 before being elevated to the top court.
Among the other members of the panel, OP Bhat is a former chairman of the State Bank of India. Bhat currently is a director on the boards of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Retired Bombay High Court judge JP Devadhar, the third member on the panel, has served as the presiding officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
KV Kamath is a former head of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries. He has also been the chairman of Infosys.
Nandan Nilekani, the fifth member appointed to the panel, is a co-founder of Infosys. He has also headed the Unique Identification Authority of India.
Lawyer Somasekharan Sundaresan, the sixth member of the panel, is a securities and regulatory expert.
His name was recently recommended to the Centre as a judge of the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium later reiterated his name for judgeship after the Centre raised an objection.